Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 146,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,559. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 214.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

