Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 146,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,559. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
