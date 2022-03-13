Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

