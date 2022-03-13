WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.07 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 55.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

