West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.36.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.