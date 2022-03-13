Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 187,017 shares during the period.

EMD stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

