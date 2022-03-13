WhiteCoin Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $389.90 million and $6.15 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00069073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

