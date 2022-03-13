Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $258.46 or 0.00678964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.30 million and $51,252.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

