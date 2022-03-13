Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0002

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $15,047.74 and approximately $836.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

