Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $3,574.34 and $18.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00269162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.