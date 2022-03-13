Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.