Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Critical Analysis

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.89 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.64 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.07 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

