Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $19.49 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00021123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $2.92 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,383,790 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

