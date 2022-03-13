Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

