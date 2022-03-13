WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

WCBR stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

