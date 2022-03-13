WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,384,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

