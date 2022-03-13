Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to announce $190.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
