Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to announce $190.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

