Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $22.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

