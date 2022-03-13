Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $99.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 237.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.01 or 0.06635304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00272051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00745634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.48 or 0.00478109 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00378063 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

