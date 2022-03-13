Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $920.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.22 or 0.06632973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00267276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00734818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00467916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00396750 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

