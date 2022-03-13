Wootrade Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

