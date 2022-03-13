Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.64 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $38,981.93 or 1.00033194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.64 billion and approximately $59.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00069753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00265693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

