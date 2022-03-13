Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.0812 on Top Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $213,841.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

