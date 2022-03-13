XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Hits $183.78 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $183.78 million and $789,930.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 253,738,191 coins and its circulating supply is 249,438,038 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

