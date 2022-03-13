Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

