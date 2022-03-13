Yellow Road (ROAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,652.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $210,507.67 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

