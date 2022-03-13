YENTEN (YTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $90,836.49

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $90,836.49 and $60.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.25 or 0.06602793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00269250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.51 or 0.00736593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00473464 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00392245 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.