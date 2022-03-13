YF Link Hits Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $390,828.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.99 or 0.00178173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

