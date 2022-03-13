yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.14 or 0.99865456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00246391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00135366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00260188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

