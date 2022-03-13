yTSLA Finance Market Cap Hits $526,108.37 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $526,108.37 and approximately $34,818.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.92 or 0.00020968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

