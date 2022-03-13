Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $116.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.