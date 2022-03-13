Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $211.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

