Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 53,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,425. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

