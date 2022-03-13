Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.94. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

