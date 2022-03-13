Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

