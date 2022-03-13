Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $80.00 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

