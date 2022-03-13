Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.