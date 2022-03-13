Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to report $558.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.83 million and the highest is $565.26 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -206.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ModivCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.