Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post $509.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

