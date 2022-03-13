Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.90 million and a PE ratio of -35.41.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

