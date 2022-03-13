Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($1.73). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($5.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 147.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.