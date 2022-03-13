Zacks: Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. BOX posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,926 shares of company stock worth $4,941,497. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

