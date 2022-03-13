Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.98. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.71. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

