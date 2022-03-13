Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.56. KB Home reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 1,511,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,574. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

