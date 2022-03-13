Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRF.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $103,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

