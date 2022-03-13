Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRF.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.
BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.