Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

