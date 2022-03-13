Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $273.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.56 million. Cognex reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

