Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post $461.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,740,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.