Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post $461.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,740,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

