Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $817.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.81 million and the lowest is $801.60 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $65.19 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

