Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.