Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is $0.23. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.